TRAFFIC CAMS, WEATHER, TRANSIT: First Monday of winter

6:01 AM: Good morning! It’s Monday, December 22, 2025, first full day of winter.

WEATHER + SUNRISE/SUNSET

The forecast suggests a morning break in the rain, still soggy otherwise, high in the upper 40s. Sunrise will be at 7:55 am; sunset at 4:21 pm. (Though the days are now getting longer, sunrise hasn’t hit its latest point yet – on Saturday it will be at 7:57 am, and there it will stay until moving back starting January 6.)

SCHOOL’S OUT

It’s winter break.

TRANSIT TODAY

West Seattle Water Taxi – Regular West Seattle service, fall/winter schedule. No service on Thursday (Christmas Day).

Washington State Ferries – The Triangle Route is still on two boats, and will be on a weekend schedule Thursday, according to WSF’s alerts page. When you’re waiting to get onboard, Vessel Watch will show you which boat is where.

Metro buses – They’re on the regular weekday schedule and routes in our area. On Thursday, they’ll be on the Sunday schedule.

SPOTLIGHT TRAFFIC CAMERAS

High Bridge – Here’s the main camera, followed by the Fauntleroy-end camera:

Low Bridge – Here’s the westward view. Also note, maritime-opening info is available via X (ex-Twitter):

1st Avenue South Bridge:

Delridge cameras: In addition to the one below (Delridge/Genesee), cameras are also at Delridge/Juneau, Delridge/Henderson, Delridge/Oregon, and video-only (so you have to go to the map), Delridge/Holden and Delridge/Thistle.

MORE TRAFFIC CAMS: All functioning traffic cams citywide are here (including links to live video for most); for a quick scan of West Seattle and vicinity-relevant cameras, see this WSB page.

See a problem on the bridges/streets/paths/water? Please text or call our hotline (when you can do it safely, and after you’ve reported to authorities if they’re not already on scene) – 206-293-6302. Thank you!