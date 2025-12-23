TRAFFIC CAMS, WEATHER, TRANSIT: Christmas Eve-Eve Tuesday; third ferry returning to Triangle Route

6:02 AM: Good morning! It’s Tuesday, December 23, 2025, second full day of winter.
WEATHER + SUNRISE/SUNSET
The forecast predicts a mostly dry, cloudy day, high in the mid-40s. Sunrise will be at 7:55 am; sunset at 4:21 pm.
SCHOOL’S OUT
Winter break continues.
TRANSIT TODAY
West Seattle Water Taxi – Regular West Seattle service, fall/winter schedule. No service on Thursday (Christmas Day).
Washington State Ferries – The Triangle Route is getting its third boat back, WSF has announced:
After successful vessel repairs, we’re returning to three-boat service on the Fauntleroy/Vashon/Southworth route.
Tuesday, Dec. 23: The route will be on the two-boat schedule. Starting in the afternoon, the Sealth will run as the third, unscheduled vessel.
Wednesday, Dec. 24: The route will be back on the regular three-boat schedule with the Sealth as the #3 vessel.
We know the past few weeks on two-boat service have been challenging. Thank you for your patience during this service disruption as we repaired vessels.
This is from WSF’s alerts page.
Metro buses – They’re on the regular weekday schedule and routes in our area. On Thursday, they’ll be on the Sunday schedule.
SPOTLIGHT TRAFFIC CAMERAS
High Bridge – Here’s the main camera, followed by the Fauntleroy-end camera:
Low Bridge – Here’s the westward view. Also note, maritime-opening info is available via X (ex-Twitter):
1st Avenue South Bridge:
Delridge cameras: In addition to the one below (Delridge/Genesee), cameras are also at Delridge/Juneau, Delridge/Henderson, Delridge/Oregon, and video-only (so you have to go to the map), Delridge/Holden and Delridge/Thistle.
MORE TRAFFIC CAMS: All functioning traffic cams citywide are here (including links to live video for most); for a quick scan of West Seattle and vicinity-relevant cameras, see this WSB page.
See a problem on the bridges/streets/paths/water? Please text or call our hotline (when you can do it safely, and after you’ve reported to authorities if they’re not already on scene) – 206-293-6302. Thank you!
