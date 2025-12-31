TRAFFIC CAMS, TRANSIT, WEATHER: Goodbye, 2025!

6:00 AM: Good morning! It’s New Year’s Eve – Wednesday, December 31, 2025.

WEATHER + SUNRISE/SUNSET

As noted a few hours ago, a Dense Fog Advisory alert is in effect until 10 am. After that – the forecast says it’ll be partly sunny, high in the mid-40s, cloudy tonight but no rain expected before Thursday pm. Sunrise will be at 7:57 am (as late as it gets, and it’s staying there for a few more days); sunset at 4:27 pm.

SCHOOL’S STILL OUT

Winter break continues for a second week (most if not all schools reopen Monday, January 5).

TRANSIT TODAY & BEYOND

West Seattle Water Taxi – Regular West Seattle service, fall/winter schedule. The Water Taxi will NOT run on New Year’s Day, but will run fare-free all day today, New Year’s Eve.

Washington State Ferries – The Triangle Route has its third boat back and is now on the winter schedule, per WSF’s alerts page. A weekend schedule is planned for New Year’s Day.

Metro buses – They’re back on the regular weekday schedule and routes in our area; Metro is now fare-free until 3 am Thursday (New Year’s Day)..

SPOTLIGHT TRAFFIC CAMERAS

High Bridge – Here’s the main camera, followed by the Fauntleroy-end camera:

Low Bridge – Here’s the westward view. Also note, maritime-opening info is available via X (ex-Twitter):

1st Avenue South Bridge:

Delridge cameras: In addition to the one below (Delridge/Genesee), cameras are also at Delridge/Juneau, Delridge/Henderson, Delridge/Oregon, and video-only (so you have to go to the map), Delridge/Holden and Delridge/Thistle.

MORE TRAFFIC CAMS: All functioning traffic cams citywide are here (including links to live video for most); for a quick scan of West Seattle and vicinity-relevant cameras, see this WSB page.

