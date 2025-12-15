TRAFFIC ALERT: ‘Yet another crash at SW end of West Seattle Bridge’

That’s how Tim captioned the photo he just sent of the latest crash near the “Welcome to West Seattle” sign. No serious injuries reported. Police are on the scene of this one right now and calling for a tow truck.
West Seattle, Washington
That’s how Tim captioned the photo he just sent of the latest crash near the “Welcome to West Seattle” sign. No serious injuries reported. Police are on the scene of this one right now and calling for a tow truck.
Another win at Darwin’s Curve.
People speed all the time on Olson Hill, top and bottom. We’re not reading about new crashes almost daily when it rains there. People speed all over 35th. No regular crashes anywhere along that stretch. People FLY through Fauntleroy, constantly. And yet, not one single spot sees regular single-vehicle spinouts on a regular basis. Highland Park Way hill. Marine View Drive. The off ramp from the bridge to Delridge. Admiral Way.
There are SO many places in West Seattle where we see people speeding constantly. And yet none have the record of single-vehicle collisions this location does.
Why is that? Why did it only start after the bridge closure? Why does it stop during the dry months?
| 3 COMMENTS