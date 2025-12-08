Our list for your blustery West Seattle Monday

(Perfect weather for this Reticulate Taildropper slug photographed at Schmitz Park by Rosalie Miller)

While we watch the weather, with a Wind Advisory remaining in effect all day and into the evening, here’s what’s on the schedule in West Seattle, mostly from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar and Holiday Guide (got something to add? please send info!):

TOY DRIVE FOR SALVATION ARMY FAMILIES: Three dropoff spots through Friday, including Kinetic Physical Therapy in West Seattle (4828 California SW)l

WINTER CLOTHING DRIVE: Bring donations of warm clothing to the bin at Dave Newman State Farm Insurance Agency (3435 California SW; WSB sponsor), 9 am-5 pm weekdays.

OTHER DONATION DRIVES … are listed in our Holiday Guide, and we’re continuing to add more – whatever you can give, whenever you can give!

FAUNTLEROY FESTIVAL OF TREES: The Fauntleroy Church Festival of Trees is open for public drop-in viewing, 9 am-noon Mondays through Thursdays all month and into early January. You can vote for your favorite(s) by bringing nonperishable food donation(s) to stack beneath it/them! (9140 California SW)

BABY STORY TIME: At Southwest Library, 12 pm-12:30 pm.

HOMEWORK HELP: Free drop-in homework help at High Point Library (3411 SW Raymond), 4 pm to 5:45 pm.

D&D: Long-running weekly D&D at 6:30 pm at Meeples Games (3727 California SW). All welcome, first-time players included!

‘LISTENING TO GRIEF’ SUPPORT GROUP: 6:30 pm, ongoing weekly group for people experiencing grief – participate once, weekly, or occasionally. Fee; RSVP here. (4034 California SW)

MONDAY NIGHT TRIVIA X 3: Three venues for trivia tonight! 7 pm at The Good Society (California/Lander) … 7 and 8 pm Sporcle Pub Quiz at Three 9 Lounge (4505 39th SW), 21+ … 7:30 pm with QuizFix at The Skylark (3803 Delridge Way SW)

ALKI MEDITATION: Doors open at 6:45 for 7 pm Monday night meditation at Alki UCC (6115 SW Hinds).

POOL TOURNAMENT: Pool players – enter The Corner Pocket‘s weekly tournament starting at 7 pm. $10 buy-in. (4302 SW Alaska)

FAUNTLEROY MEDITATION: Free weekly Zen sitting/meditation in the chapel at Fauntleroy UCC (9140 California SW), 7 pm-8:30 pm.

JAZZ AT THE ALLEY: Monday night music with The Westside Jazz Trio, 8 pm at The Alley (behind 4509 California SW), 21+, no cover.

MONDAY KARAOKE 9 pm Mondays, sing karaoke at Talarico’s Pizzeria (4718 California SW).

Thanks as always to everybody who sends info for our calendar and Holiday Guide; if you have something to add or cancel (or otherwise update), please send the info to westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!