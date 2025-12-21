HOLIDAY SCENE: West Seattle Runner’s 2025 Christmas Lights Run

Some of the greater Admiral area’s most brightly decorated homes might have noticed a large group of visitors on foot tonight: The annual West Seattle Runner (WSB sponsor) Christmas Lights Run left the shop at 2743 California SW just after 5 pm. First, of course, the traditional group shot – here are the 30+ people who defied the rain (as runners tend to do) to take part:

Here’s the 5K-ish route that WSR proprietors Tim and Lori McConnell mapped out:

Tonight’s runners also were offered the chance to try out new Brooks shoes – one of many “demo runs” that WSR does during the course of its regular free multiple-times-a-week group runs. Also of note – you have two more days to shop WSR before Christmas, regular hours Monday and Tuesday, then they’ll be closed Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.