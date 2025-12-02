HIGHWAY 99 TUNNEL: Next closure date set. Plus: Should tolls be higher while World Cup is here?

Two Highway 99 tunnel notes tonight:

NEXT CLOSURE DATE SET: Friday night into Saturday morning, the tunnel will close both ways for maintenance and repair work. From WSDOT’s announcement:

Washington State Department of Transportation maintenance crews will start closing northbound and southbound lanes at 8:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 5, with the tunnel fully closed by 10 p.m. People going south on SR 99 will need to take the Harrison Street off-ramp, while northbound SR 99 travelers must exit at Alaskan Way. The Sixth Avenue and Royal Brougham Way on-ramps also will close at 9 p.m. Crews will perform several important tasks during the closure, including: -Testing fire suppression systems

-Cleaning and marking drains

-Fixing lights

HIGHER TOLLS DURING WORLD CUP? Tolls for the tunnel and other state roads/bridges, as well as ferries, are set by the state Transportation Commission, and the Legislature told the commission to consider temporarily increasing tunnel tolls during this summer’s FIFA World Cup soccer games in Seattle. After a discussion in October (here’s the slide deck with details), they now have to decide whether to formally consider it. So this is part of an agenda item about tunnel toll revenue at the commission’s next meeting, one week from today. You can see the agenda here (with a link for feedback); it includes links for how to participate. The agenda item is set for 3:30 pm on Tuesday (December 9).