HAPPENING NOW: ‘Foto fun’ with Cocoa Cris Cringle at Easy Street Records

It’s a café, it’s a concert venue … and it’s even a backdrop for Santa photos. Tonight is the jolly occasion when the north side of Easy Street Records‘ space in The Junction hosts photo ops with Cocoa Cris Cringle.

You still have an hour to get down to Easy Street and get a pic during “foto fun” with Cocoa Cris – hats and props available, as seen with this group:

It’s an annual tradition, with a $25 fee that Cocoa Cris gives to nonprofits.

SIDE NOTE: We’ve kept a Santa-appearance list in our West Seattle Holiday Guide all season – but Santa has to get back to the North Pole, so just two more left, 1:30-4:30 pm Monday and 2:30-5:30 pm Tuesday at West Seattle Thriftway (4201 SW Morgan; WSB sponsor).