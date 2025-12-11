HAPPENING NOW: Admiral District Jubilee. With snow!

The most magical scene we’ve seen along tonight’s Jubilee “neighborhood stroll” in The Admiral District is outside Circa (2605 California SW; WSB sponsor), where co-proprietor Gretchen and Brandi are deploying a snow-blower to create a bit of wintry wonderland! Macaroons, too. Treats are offered at multiple businesses, including Alki Bike and Board (2606 California SW):

But the place to start is Hoste (2332 California SW), where you can shop a pop-up holiday market with multiple vendors:

Hoste proprietor Lana was thrilled by the turnout. Wide variety of merchandise, from bottled sauces to accessories and apparel:

You can also enter a raffle at Hoste to support the Carlson family (whose story we told here). See other stops on the map for the Jubilee, which is on until 9 pm.