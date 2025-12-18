GRATITUDE: The Art of Music goes on break; this year’s words of thanks from the mini-concerts’ curator

One week ago tonight, three venues around West Seattle hosted three mini-concerts comprising the December edition of The Art of Music. The monthly music series now goes on break for a few months, and curator John Redenbaugh has words of gratitude, plus a video recap:

During 2025, The Art of Music co-presented, with local musician Sue Quigley, Muse Fest: The Power of Women’s Voices at 11 sites during the May West Seattle Art Walk and presented, on behalf of the West Seattle Junction Association, 28 Art of Music performances during Second Thursday West Seattle Art Walk evenings during June through December. A special tribute page with recognition has been posted on the West Seattle Art Walk website where you can review a list of all of the 2025 performers, venues, and supporting sponsors – plus an opportunity to watch some of this year’s musicians in 12 videos produced by local videographer Mark Jaroslaw in support of Muse Fest and The Art of Music.

As John says on the tribute page, “We recognize and thank the performers for sharing their musical talents for the enjoyment of all in West Seattle.”