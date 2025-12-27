FOLLOWUP: Westside Neighbors Shelter won’t need to reduce overnight operations

One week after we reported that Westside Neighbors Shelter in The Triangle would have to reduce overnight operations for lack of funding, we’ve learned that they’ve raised enough money to avoid having to do that. We checked with shelter board spokesperson Laurie Utterback today to ask if the shelter would still be cutting back on all but “severe weather” nights. She says shelter founder Keith Hughes reports tonight, “We have met our stated goal of $50K that will allow us to stay open through February.” The shelter’s board will discuss its status on Monday, as well as discussing “how to improve operations for the remainder of the current cold-weather season.” Shelter funding covers the relatively new administrative and security staff provided through a collaboration with Highline United Methodist Church, as well as operational costs such as utilities.