BIZNOTE: When to shop at South Seattle College’s Garden Center before holiday break

Another holiday-greenery advisory, this time from the South Seattle College (WSB sponsor) Garden Center:

South Seattle College Garden Center dates and Hours for the Holidays!

Garden Center is open until December 20th! We have Holiday Swags, Poinsettias, and beautiful blooming Christmas Cactus! Plus BUILD YOUR OWN WREATH FOR THE HOLIDAYS! All new indoor plants will brighten any home or office and make a wonderful gift! Open Thursday-Saturday from 10 am-3 pm until December 20th! We will reopen January 8th! Thank you for a wonderful year supporting our students!

The Garden Center at South Seattle College provides Landscape Horticulture students the opportunity to increase their knowledge of plants while gaining real-world retail experience. Plants available for sale are selected, propagated, grown and presented by Landscape Horticulture students. Additional plants are brought in from local growers. Proceeds benefit Landscape Horticulture Program projects. Visitors can also enjoy refreshments from the Otter Pup truck, offering a variety of coffee drinks and fresh pastries. It’s a great place to grab a treat while exploring the Garden Center and supporting student-driven horticultural work.

Cash and electronic payments accepted.



The Garden Center is located in the North Parking Lot at South Seattle College (6000 16th Ave SW) in the Puget Ridge neighborhood of West Seattle. There is ample paid parking in the north lot, and visitors can generally find free parking along 16th Ave SW with a short walk to the Academy from there. View our campus map for more details.