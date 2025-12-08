80% of voters approved it. Now, how to spend it? West Seattle conversation Thursday

80 percent of Seattle voters said “yes” last month to Proposition 1, the six-year, $1.2 billion renewal/expansion of the Families, Education, Preschool, Promise levy. Now – how will the money be spent? We just got this announcement of a Thursday “community conversation” in West Seattle:

The Seattle Department of Education & Early Learning is hosting a series of community conversations, designed for families, youth, and community to learn about the planned Families, Education, Preschool, & Promise Levy (FEPP) investments in child care and education and share what matters most to them! We’d love to invite community members to join upcoming sessions:

Thursday, December 11, 5:30–7:30 PM

Denny International Middle School, 2601 SW Kenyon

This event will offer a brief overview of planned FEPP Levy investments in child care and education, along with time for community members to share their input. Free dinner, interpretation services, and children’s activities will be provided. Space is limited, so we encourage RSVPs: bit.ly/FEPPCommunityConversations