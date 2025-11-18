YOU CAN HELP: Puget Ridge Edible Park seeking ‘seed money’

(WSB file photo)

West Seattle’s Puget Ridge Edible Park is one of a kind – community created, community maintained, community supported. It’s a place not only to grow food – but also to grow growers. Now a key component needs replacement, and PREP’s Stu Hennessey shares the call for support in making that happen:

Over the last decade of the volunteer run Puget Ridge Edible Park (PREP) we have met so many people from all over West Seattle that are interested in learning more about growing and harvesting locally grown vegetables.

The PREP seed money campaign has just started and will go on through December 15th.

This year we would like to raise $2800 to replace our aging polytunnel. The polytunnel makes a big difference in how much food we can produce for our open to the public food garden.

When you donate early it will go toward getting more funding awarded to the fastest starters in their campaigns.

Please consider donating to this, as it is our biggest fundraiser.