Winter Wonderland preview, Schmitz Park Creek Restore update, more at Admiral Neighborhood Association’s November 2025 gathering

Meet next year’s Admiral Neighborhood Association leadership:

Left to right, Becky Crompton is the new treasurer; staying on are secretary Meagan Loftin, president Joanie Jacobs and vice president Cheryl Lea. The vote came during Tuesday night’s every-other-month ANA gathering, this time

held at West Seattle Realty.

Seattle Police didn’t send a rep this time, so that meant no crime/safety discussion to open the meeting. But there were two other topics of note:

ANA’S WINTER WONDERLAND: The business-district holiday celebration will be back for a third year on Saturday, December 13; Loftin is overseeing it. The night’s meeting venue also will play a major role during Winter Wonderland – West Seattle Realty (2715 California SW) will be the scene of a disco-dance party with Santa! Other businesses – mostly along California, between Walker and Charlestown, will host holiday activities, plus the Admiral Church choir will carol, and West Seattle High School students will have an arts pop-up. Watch for details and a map here next week. The festivities are all intended to “encourage everybody to shop small” this holiday season. (And if your Admiral business isn’t already signed up to participate, you can still jump in – Friday’s the deadline!)

(Schmitz Park, in the center of pilot/photographer Long Bach Nguyen‘s 2012 image)

SCHMITZ PARK CREEK RESTORE: Tim DiMarco and Dan Nye came with an update on the vision for Schmitz Preserve Park, 53 acres of largely untouched forest with a lot of history. (Here’s our original report from when the organization went public a year and a half ago.) Nye is a forest steward and talked briefly about Parks’ light touch on clearing some trees that fell during recent storms, leaving much of the wood to rot. He also talked about investigating why the creek doesn’t flow beyond the park, which “is a very important place for the indigenous people … the ravine was saved as a sacred space.” The ravine is likely the result of glaciers and Seattle Fault earthquake activity: “We want to preserve (the ravine).” He talked about the site’s history, with even President Roosevelt visiting. He shared the history of how they got to this point, talking with the city, with tribes, with schools “about how the park had been used and how it might be uded in the future.”

One big problem: Invasive specied – ivy, holly, blackberries, laurel. Everyone is welcome to come volunteer digging up invasives “and we have a blast – you really make a difference.” They had a big planting party at 51st/Orleans last weekend planting native species. (Another one is planned 10 am this Saturday, November 22.) They think what they’re doing can inspire other neighborhoods.

They also talked about the UW students who did a presentation a year ago of what concept plans might look like (WSB coverage here) – they’re still interested in feedback – they’re hoping the students will revisit what they did – they’re hoping to replant part of the park into native species, which would nurture salmon.

“This all of course will cost money,” said Nye, so they’ve formed a 501(c)3 nonprofit – they continue working on the possibility of restoring and daylighting the stream and bringing back the salmon. Their first grant is from the Bullitt Foundation. They say Parks lans to establish an endowment fund.

They periodically lead what is actually a historic tour – you can see where this brook comes down into the forest – “it’s a gorgeous stream,” says DiMarco, and it pops out of the hillsides. As they troop up, they talk about the history and the people who would come over here from other parts of the city. “It’s a huge beautiful forest; it’s amazing,” said Nye, “and it’s right here at your doorstep.” They hope to be able to rename it Alki Creek someday.

What’s the timeline for their project? 10 years or so, Nye replied.

NEXT MEETING: January 13, at Admiral HUB (4320 SW Hill).

BONUS QUESTION: There was a round of Admiral trivia to determine winners of the door prizes. First one: Who was the admiral after who Admiral was named?