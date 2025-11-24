WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Stolen vehicles – truck, trailer, mini-excavator, car

Two vehicle theft reports in West Seattle Crime Watch:
STOLEN TRUCK, TRAILER, MINI-EXCAVATOR: A business on West Marginal Way SW reports the theft of a pickup, trailer, and mini-excavator:
2003 Ford F-250, plate B70024X; Takeuchi TB135 with melted roof. Trailer is old AA Rental trailer, license 74005NZ.
Police report # 25-344675. Offering a $500 reward for information leading to recovery.
The owner says the thieves may have been seen in Burien, Also:
STOLEN CAR: From Alesia in High Point:
We had a vehicle stolen from our driveway shortly before 6 pm Saturday the 22nd. 2020 Hyundai Tucson maroon stolen from driveway. License plate: BWB2883. Identifiable stickers: KEXP and Mariners trident on back passenger side window. My husband or I can be reached via email with tips: seaks@protonmail.com
