WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Beach Drive gunfire

10:18 PM: Police are investigating gunfire in the “Healthy Street” section of Beach Drive SW. An officer told dispatch they found casings in the street, just south of Benton, after 911 callers reported gunfire around 10 pm. One person said they saw the flashes as shots were fired from someone in a black Mercedes or Acura which subsequently headed south on Beach Drive; they told police four people were in the car but did not offer any descriptions. If you have any information, the incident # is 2025-345255.

10:33 PM: Callers reported “about 10 shots” to 911; so far, an officer just told dispatch, “we got 16.”