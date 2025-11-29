Registered for West Seattle’s holiday scavenger hunt Winter Wander yet?

Maybe you’ve seen that sign but didn’t have time to stop and investigate. It’s for Winter Wander, which organizer Alice Kuder has turned into a holiday-season tradition. It’s free, fun, and starts in less than a week – here’s the announcement, if you’re not signed up already:

The Winter Wander Scavenger Hunt is a free, 10-day community event designed to bring friends and families together for holiday fun. Wanderers download instructions, a Bingo-style clue sheet, and a map, then scour West Seattle to identify the locations that solve the clues, and upload selfies in front of those locations to qualify for prize drawings. Open to everyone of all ages! Winter Wander starts at 5 PM Fri., Dec. 5h, and concludes at 7 PM, Sun., Dec. 14th, 2025. Sign up anytime between those dates by registering at wondersinaliceland.com.