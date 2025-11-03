Need food amid SNAP uncertainty? Here’s a quick way to find it

According to state data, almost 200,000 people in King County receive SNAP food benefits. With the SNAP situation still being worked out in the wake of court rulings, the city has launched a webpage with a lookup tool that will point you to food banks and free-meal resources nearby – you can enter your address here.

The city’s announcement also notes that some Seattle Public Schools provide free meals to all students – the list, including eight West Seattle/South Park schools, is on this page