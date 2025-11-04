Last day to vote; dine-out fundraiser; West Seattle Bike Connections; new dance lessons; more for your Tuesday

(Coho in Longfellow Creek – photo by Hans A.)

Here’s our Tuesday list, mostly from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar:

VOTE BY 8 PM! That’s when ballot drop boxes close – here’s where to find the nearest one – four in West Seattle plus one each in nearby White Center and South Park. Lost your voter-info pamphlet? The info’s online here.

FIND FOOD ASSISTANCE: Here’s the city lookup link to find local food banks and more.

FREE PLAYSPACE: Indoor play on a gray day! West Seattle Church of the Nazarene is opening its free community playspace, 9 am-noon Tuesdays and Thursdays. (42nd/Juneau)

POSTCARDS4DEMOCRACY: New postcard-writers as well as returnees are welcome at this weekly advocacy gathering, 10:30 am-noon at C & P Coffee (5612 California SW; WSB sponsor). Sign up here before you go, if this is your first time.

SOUTH SEATTLE COLLEGE FOOD TRUCK: As previewed here, it’s open to the public, 10:30 am-12:30 pm at the campus clock tower, and today culinary students are serving Japanese cuisine. (6000 16th SW)

DINE-OUT FUNDRAISER FOR ROXHILL ELEMENTARY: This one runs for three days! The Westy (7908 35th SW) is donating part of its proceeds to Roxhill Elementary today through Thursday. It’s 21+ for dine-in but the fundraiser covers takeout too. Open 11 am-midnight. Use the code ROXHILL.

ROTARY CLUB OF WEST SEATTLE: Noon lunch meeting at West Seattle Golf Course. Today’s program: Students of the Month. (4470 35th SW).

CHESS CLUB: All levels welcome! 1:30-3 pm, at the Center for Active Living (4217 SW Oregon). Questions? Email conwell@conwelld.net.

DEPARTMENT OF NEIGHBORHOODS @ HIGH POINT LIBRARY: Drop in 2-5 pm to talk with a DoN rep, no appointment necessary. (3411 SW Raymond)

HOMEWORK HELP: Students can get free drop-in homework help at High Point Library (3411 SW Raymond), 4 pm to 5:45 pm.

DROP-IN WINE TASTING: 5-8 pm Tuesdays at Walter’s Wine Shop (4811 California SW) – $15 fee, $5 off with bottle purchases.

DEMONSTRATION FOR BLACK LIVES: Long-running weekly sign-waving demonstration on the corners at 16th/Holden. 5-6 pm. Signs available if you don’t bring your own.

TRACK RUN WITH WEST SEATTLE RUNNER: Meet up by 6:15 pm at West Seattle Runner (2743 California SW; WSB sponsor) for WSR’s free weekly track run.

WEST SEATTLE BIKE CONNECTIONS: All welcome, 6:30 pm meeting at High Point Neighborhood House (6400 Sylvan Way SW) and online – link is in our calendar listing.

WESTSIDE DANCE WITH DEAN: All-ages dance lessons, no partner necessary, first lesson free! 6:30 pm at Center for Active Living (4217 SW Oregon)

SCOTTISH COUNTRY DANCING: Classes continue, 7 pm at Fauntleroy Church (9140 California SW). Our calendar listing has details including how to check if they have space for you. Space allowing, newcomers are welcome, and the first class is free.

WOMEN’S MEDITATION CIRCLE: Weekly small-group event at Mama Be Well Healing Studio (4034-A California SW), 7 pm. Our calendar listing has info on registering before you participate.

BINGO: Play free Tuesday night Belle of the Balls Bingo at The Skylark, 7 pm. (3803 Delridge Way SW)

TRIVIA X 4: Four locations for trivia tonight – The Beer Junction (4711 California SW), Sporcle Pub Quiz with David at 7 and 8 pm … 7 pm at Ounces (3803 Delridge Way SW), free and hosted by Beat the Geek Trivia; 7 pm at Zeeks Pizza West Seattle (6459 California SW), hosted by Geeks Who Drink; 7 pm at Admiral Pub, free, prizes. (2306 California SW).

