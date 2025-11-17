HOLIDAY GIVING: New name, traditional toy drive for local insurance agency

Once again this year, John Moore‘s insurance agency is collecting Toys for Tots, and you’re invited to donate. John, a longtime WSB sponsor, sent word of this year’s drive along with a big change for his agency:

(2024 photo) Each year our agency participates in the Toys for Tots donation drive. Each year I am amazed by the generosity of our clients and our community. This year I know we can do it again, but we need your help. While we may have officially changed our name – Northwest Insurance Group is now Highstreet Insurance – we remain the same great team, providing the same level of service and protection our clients have come to know and expect. Three years ago, I joined Highstreet Insurance, part of a national brokerage, to provide something bigger to my team and our clients. Now, with partners across the country, access to the entire insurance marketplace, and the ability to offer more benefits to our clients, we are stronger than ever. We are excited for the future; we are excited to be part of a bigger team while we remain committed to protecting where we live and work. You will still find us in the same location on California Ave, we still have the same great team in place, and we still know how important it is to support our local community. We are thrilled to serve as a drop-off location for the Toys for Tots toy drive this year and we encourage everyone who can help spread some joy and holiday cheer to local kids in need this season.

John and the rest of his Highstreet Insurance West Seattle team are at 5431 California SW, and open for dropoffs weekdays from 8 am to 4:30 pm.