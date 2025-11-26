Here’s who’s on the rest of Mayor-Elect Katie Wilson’s transition team

One week after Mayor-Elect Katie Wilson announced who’s leading her transition team – including two West Seattleites – she’s announced the rest of the team, and we recognize another West Seattleite (though we’re sure there are others – the list does not describe people beyond their current major organization/business/school/etc. affiliation). Here’s the full announcement:

Mayor-Elect Katie Wilson today announced a 60-member transition team which brings extensive knowledge of housing, business, labor, arts, community safety, civil rights, transportation and other fields. Over the next several weeks, members of the transition team will identify and reach out to dozens of additional community advisors to gather the broadest possible range of input, identify priorities, and help equip Mayor-Elect Wilson to successfully execute her vision as the next mayor of Seattle.

“I’m a coalition-builder — that’s how I ran my campaign, and that’s how I’ll govern,” said Mayor-Elect Katie Wilson. “My transition team brings people together from a wide range of backgrounds, perspectives, and expertise to help me deliver on the vision that guided my campaign: a vision of a city that is more affordable, more accessible, and more innovative, where economic growth is paired with equity, government functions effectively, and communities feel supported and heard by their city government.”

“I don’t expect everyone on the transition team to agree with me on every issue, and it doesn’t matter who they supported in the election,” Wilson continued. “I have sought out their input and invited them to join my transition team because being a successful mayor means being a mayor for everyone.”

The transition team is organized into seven policy areas focused on:

Housing Affordability & Community Needs

Economic Development & Workers Rights

Transportation & Environment

Arts, Culture & Creative Economy

Civic Narrative & Major Initiatives

Standing Up for Our Values

Public Safety, Parks & Wellbeing

Transition team members in each policy area will solicit input from a broad base of community advisors to identify short, medium, and long-term priorities that advance the Mayor-Elect’s platform in accordance with her vision. The transition team also includes six student and youth advisors.

Transition Team Leadership (previously announced)

Andrés Mantilla, Transition Director; Uncommon Bridges

Karen Estevenin, Transition Co-Chair; Executive Director, Protec17

Tiffani McCoy, Transition Co-Chair; Co-Executive Director, House Our Neighbors

Quynh Pham, Transition Co-Chair; Executive Director, Friends of Little Saigon

Brian Surratt, Transition Co-Chair; President and CEO, Greater Seattle Partners

Housing Affordability & Community Needs

Policy Area Co-Leads:

Colleen Echohawk, CEO, Community Roots Housing

Jon Scholes, President & CEO, Downtown Seattle Association

Policy Area Members:

Cate Bridenstine, Executive Director, Imagine Institute

Alvertis Brooks Jr., Executive Director, Rainier Valley Community Development Fund

Gregory Davis, Managing Strategist, Rainier Beach Action Coalition

Alison Eisinger, Executive Director, Seattle/King County Coalition on Homelessness

Nakita Venus, Executive Director, Seattle’s LGBTQ+ Center

Economic Development & Workers Rights

Policy Area Co-Leads:

Richard de Sam Lazaro, Senior Director, Government Affairs, Expedia

Corina Yballa, Political Director, MLK Labor

Policy Area Members:

Jeanie Chunn, Founder, Seattle Restaurants United

Arif Gursel, Founder and Executive Director, The Union

Toshiko Hasegawa, Commissioner, Port of Seattle

Joe Mizrahi, UFCW 3000, Seattle School Board

Terrance Stevenson, Director, SeaCiti Initiative, WTIA

Transportation & Environment

Policy Area Co-Leads:

Shemona Moreno, Executive Director, 350 Seattle

Anna Zivarts, Program Director, Disability Mobility Initiative

Policy Area Members:

Lowell Bander, 9Zero Climate Innovation Hub

Lindsay Goes Behind, Chief Impact Officer, Seattle Foundation

Lee Lambert, Executive Director, Cascade Bicycle Club

Paulina Lopez, Executive Director, Duwamish River Community Coalition

Gordon Padelford, Executive Director, Seattle Neighborhood Greenways

Arts, Culture & Creative Economy

Policy Area Co-Leads:

Randy Engstrom, Co-Founder & Principal, Third Way Creative

Ben Hunter, Artistic Director, Northwest Folklife

Policy Area Members:

Michael Greer, President and CEO, ArtsFund

Jesse Hagopian, Educator, Author, and Blues Musician

Edwin Lindo, Co-Founder, Estelita’s Library

Amy Nguyen, Executive Director, Watershed Community Development

Elisheba Wokoma, Co-Executive Director, Wa Na Wari

Civic Narrative & Major Initiatives

Policy Area Co-Leads:

Alex Hudson, Executive Director, Commute Seattle

Joy Shigaki, President & CEO, Friends of the Waterfront

Policy Area Members:

Lilliane Ballesteros, Executive Director, Latino Community Fund

Dr. Ana Mari Cauce, President Emeritus, University of Washington

Andrea Caupain Sanderson, Co-Founder and Co-Executive Director, Ile Kimoyo

Leo Flor, Chief Legacy Officer, Seattle FIFA World Cup 26

Mari Horita, SVP, Seattle Kraken

Standing Up for Our Values

Policy Area Co-Leads:

Roxana Norouzi, Executive Director, OneAmerica

Jaelynn Scott, Executive Director, Lavender Rights Project

Policy Area Members:

Caedman Cahill, Civil Rights Attorney

Deaunte Damper, Regional Office of Gun Violence Prevention, King County

Mubarak Elamin, American Muslim Advancement Council

Faduma Fido, Collaborative Governance Lab Leader, People’s Economy Lab

Abdi Jama, Community Legal Advocate

Public Safety, Parks, & Wellbeing

Policy Area Co-Leads:

Lisa Daugaard, Co-Executive Director, Purpose.Dignity.Action

Dominique Davis, CEO, Community Passageways

Policy Area Members:

Asia Adam, Executive Director, OurHope

Erin Goodman, Executive Director, SODO Business Improvement Area

Rev. Dr. Robert Jeffrey, Sr., New Hope Missionary Baptist Church

Gregory Joseph, Communications Director, Alliance for Gun Responsibility

Lonnisha Landry, CEO, Just/Us Love Ones

Student & Youth Advisors

Leo Falit-Baiamonte, President, Seattle Student Union

Russell McQuarrie-Means, Student, South Seattle College

Bailey Medilo, Staff Organizer, Washington Bus

Simon Kreft, Student, Seattle Central College

Rayne Thompson, Student, University of Washington

Sonal Virk, ASUW Vice President, University of Washington