HAPPENING NOW: Mayor Bruce Harrell’s post-election concession speech

Mayor Bruce Harrell has just started his promised “address to the people of Seattle.” You can watch live via Seattle Channel above; we’ll be writing about it as he speaks. Katie Wilson, meantime, who holds the mayoral-election lead with most ballots counted, is scheduled to speak to media at 2 pm.

12:10 PM: He says he just spoke to Mayor-elect Katie Wilson to “congratulate her on a hard-fought victory,” saying his team “is standing by to start the transition work.” He says it’s been the “honor of a lifetime” to serve as mayor. His wife Joanne is standing with him in the Bertha Knight Landes Room at City Hall. He offers thanks to his cabinet/department leaders and starts to list accomplishments, starting with, “We hired 150 police officers this year. .., We built from scratch the CARE Department,” saying it’s part of a “paradigm shift in public safety.” He also mentions the housing levy – “we should be proud of that work” – and sweeping encampments in parks and on other public property, while increasing the number of people getting shelter.