From the West Seattle Holiday Guide: Five ways to start Thanksgiving on the move

(WSB photo, Thanksgiving 2024)

Just a reminder that the top of our West Seattle Holiday Guide is stuffed with Thanksgiving information, and that includes five ways to work out before you chow down – three runs, one dance-fitness class, and one walk, all with start times between 8 and 9 am. They begin as always with the Gobble Gobble Group Run and Food Drive at Alki, presented by West Seattle Runner (WSB sponsor), at 8 am (our photo above shows part of the hardy crowd who showed up last year). Is our list missing anything open to the community? Let us know so we can add!