West Seattle, Washington

25 Tuesday

45℉

From the West Seattle Holiday Guide: Five ways to start Thanksgiving on the move

November 25, 2025 12:50 pm
|      0 COMMENTS
 |   Holidays | West Seattle news

(WSB photo, Thanksgiving 2024)

Just a reminder that the top of our West Seattle Holiday Guide is stuffed with Thanksgiving information, and that includes five ways to work out before you chow down – three runs, one dance-fitness class, and one walk, all with start times between 8 and 9 am. They begin as always with the Gobble Gobble Group Run and Food Drive at Alki, presented by West Seattle Runner (WSB sponsor), at 8 am (our photo above shows part of the hardy crowd who showed up last year). Is our list missing anything open to the community? Let us know so we can add!

Share This

No Replies to "From the West Seattle Holiday Guide: Five ways to start Thanksgiving on the move"

    Leave a reply

    Your email address will not be published.