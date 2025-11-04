ELECTION DAY! You have until 8 pm to get your ballot into an official drop box

If you need to get your ballot into a drop box quickly and easily, the one in front of South Seattle College‘s central administration building (6000 16th SW; WSB sponsor) is your most likely candidate. You can drive up, ride up, walk up, even take a bus – the college stop is steps away. So far this election, as of this afternoon, the SSC box has received 686 ballots, compared to 5,990 in the West Seattle Junction box, 2,666 in the High Point box, 1,839 in the White Center box, 1,075 in the Morgan Junction box, and 399 in the South Park box. Seattle turnout is up to 30 percent. Here again is the map/list of all drop boxes, open until exactly 8 pm; first and only results report of the night is expected around 8:15 pm.