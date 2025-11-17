Celebration of Life on Saturday for Denise Liftin, 1960-2025

Family and friends will gather next Saturday to celebrate the life of Denise Liftin. Here’s the remembrance they’re sharing now:

In Loving Memory of Denise Liftin

August 6, 1960 – November 13, 2025

Denise Liftin, 65, passed away peacefully on November 13, 2025, after a courageous battle with cancer. Born in Manhasset, New York, Denise’s vibrant spirit and sense of adventure carried her through a life full of love, creativity, and laughter.

A proud graduate of Dobbs Ferry High School, the University of Michigan, and the University of Washington, Denise brought curiosity and compassion to everything she did. She built a warm and loving family with her husband Marc and their children Daniel and Annie, who were the center of her world. She is also survived by her mother Phyllis Liftin and her sister Amy Vitale, and was preceded in death by her father Shelly Liftin.

Denise had a gift for finding beauty in everyday life. An avid walker, gardener, and cyclist, she once biked all the way from Michigan to New York. She loved being outdoors with her camera, always noticing the small things most people would walk right past. Her photography was recognized by The Seattle Times, where she placed in one of their photo competitions. She also found joy in the simple pleasures: a scoop (or two) of ice cream, a great album, a fierce game of pickleball, and the discovery of a new Trader Joe’s snack. She was known to embark on “troll adventures,” exploring hidden corners of the Pacific Northwest with her signature curiosity and humor.

Family and friends will gather to celebrate Denise’s life on Saturday, November 22nd, 2025, from 1-4 pm at The Hall at Fauntleroy in West Seattle. All who knew and loved her are welcome to join in honoring her memory.

Denise will be remembered for her warmth, creativity and the way she made the world brighter one walk, one photo, and one laugh at a time.

We welcome you to share memories, photos, and condolences on the guestbook, located at:

emmickfunerals.com/obituaries/denise-liftin

Arrangements Entrusted to Emmick Family Funeral Home of West Seattle