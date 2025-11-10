BIZNOTE: Casa Luna opens north of Morgan Junction

(Photo courtesy Casa

That’s the latest addition to the ever-livelier mini-business district north of Morgan Junction, Casa Luna. Proprietors Aja and Christopher emailed to say they’re “sharing space with Rainier Hair Studio. We are Casa Luna: Art & Artifacts, selling mostly local, mostly handmade, with a little vintage and a few unique finds in the mix as well. We have beautiful art, pottery, knitted goods, metalwork, jewelry, perfume, and more.” They’re at 5619 California SW, open 11 am-6 pm Thursdays through Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays by appointment. It joins a long retail block also including Moon Room Shop and Wellness (5902 California SW; WSB sponsor) and Tails to Astonish (5633 California SW) as well as beloved community coffeehouse C & P Coffee (5612 California SW; WSB sponsor).