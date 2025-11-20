Alki Community Council, ‘Crucible’ at WSHS, Morbidly Curious Book Club, more on the list for your West Seattle Thursday

(Wednesday sunrise – photo by Theresa Arbow-O’Connor)

We’re continuing to update the Highway 99 tunnel closure here (11 am update: it’s open again), but otherwise, time to move on – belatedly – to what’s happening on the peninsula for the rest of today/tonight – mostly from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar (where you’ll find even more for today/tonight/days and weeks ahead) and Holiday Guide:

FREE PLAYSPACE: West Seattle Church of the Nazarene is opening its free community playspace two mornings a week, 9 am-noon Tuesdays and Thursdays. (42nd/Juneau)

CITY COUNCIL BUDGET MEETING: 9:30 am budget-committee meeting under way for councilmembers as they get close to approving next year’s budget – info’s on the agenda; watch via Seattle Channel.

GATHERING AT THE VOID: Get out of the home office for a couple hours! “Work, Game, Craft or Chat! At The Void ” hangout at The Void, 10 am-noon Tuesdays. (5048 California SW)

SOUTH SEATTLE COLLEGE GARDEN CENTER: The ground hasn’t frozen (yet), so it’s the perfect time to plant! Explore the possibilities – the center is open Thursdays-Saturdays 10 am-3 pm, north end of the South Seattle College (6000 16th SW; WSB sponsor) campus.

SSC FOOD TRUCK: Also at the college today – 10:30 am-12:30 pm at campus clock tower (6000 16th SW), serving community members as well as students, Polynesian-inspired menu again today.

PRESCHOOL STORY TIME IN ADMIRAL: 10:30 am at West Seattle Library (2306 42nd SW).

TODDLER STORY TIME IN WESTWOOD: Southwest Library story time is canceled today.

TURKEY TAKE-OUT: The week-early High Point Community Center Thanksgiving feast has dine-in or take-out options, noon-3 pm. (6920 34th SW)

WEST SEATTLE UKULELE PLAYERS: All levels welcome at this weekly 1 pm gathering. Email westseattleukuleleplayerswsup@gmail.com to see where they’re playing today. (Even if you just want to know so you can go listen!)

DROP-IN CHESS: High Point Library‘s weekly event is back today, 4-5:30 pm for players under 18. (3411 SW Raymond)

HPCS FOOD-TRUCK VISIT: First of two regular Thursday night events at HPCS – every Thursday, 4-8 pm, Highland Park Corner Store (7789 Highland Park Way SW) gets a food-truck visit. Tonight it’s Impeckable Chicken.

WINE TASTING WITH CLARK: Another regular Thursday event at HPCS, 5-7:30 pm – info here.

HALLELUJAH LIGHTS: 4:30-5:30 pm outdoor gathering at Providence Mount St. Vincent (WSB sponsor) with lights, candlelight, and music, to remember and celebrate loved ones. (4831 35th SW)

RAT CITY ART AND FOOD WALK: More than two dozen venues are participating tonight, 5-8 pm – here’s the list of who’s where.

VISCON CELLARS: This West Seattle winery’s friendly tasting room/wine bar is open Thursdays, 5-9 pm (5910 California SW; WSB sponsor), for wine by the glass or bottle!

ASTRA LUMINA: The light-and-sound show at the Seattle Chinese Garden (6000 16th SW) continues. First admission is 5 pm; tickets and info here.

WASHINGTON STATE BLACK LEGACY INSTITUTE FUNDRAISER: 6 pm – check our calendar listing to see if there’s still space. (2656 42nd SW)

THE DUSTY 45s: 6 pm, featuring Rod Cook & Toast at Tim’s Tavern. (16th/98th, White Center)

WEST SEATTLE MONTESSORI OPEN HOUSE: 6-7 pm, prospective families invited to visit. (11215 15th SW, White Center)

WESTIES RUN CLUB: 6 pm, now starting at Future Primitive Beach Bar (2536 Alki SW), you’re welcome to join the Westies Run Club‘s Thursday night community run!

WALKING FOR WELL-BEING: This one’s for walkers! Meet at 6 pm at 47th/Fauntleroy for tonight’s group walk – details in our calendar listing.

ALKI COMMUNITY COUNCIL: 7 pm at Alki UCC (6115 SW Hinds), your chance to come hear and talk about what’s happening in the neighborhood.

MORBIDLY CURIOUS BOOK CLUB: “Nine Pints” is this month’s book – come talk about it at Beveridge Place Pub (6413 California SW), 7 pm.

TRIVIA: 7 pm at Admiral Pub (2306 California SW), 21+.

CONSCIOUS CONNECTIONS: 7:15 pm at Revitalize Spa (8142 15th SW), monthly gathering to connect in a disconnected era.

‘THE CRUCIBLE’ AT WSHS: Second week for new student production at West Seattle High School (3000 California SW), as previewed here, 7:30 pm curtain.

DJ NIGHT: Extended-weekend spinning starts tonight at Revelry Room (4547 California SW), with DJ Buttnaked, 8 pm.

Are you planning an event that should be on our calendar and in our daily preview lists? Please email info to westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!