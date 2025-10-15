West Seattle, Washington

UPDATE: Why Guardian One was over Westwood area

October 15, 2025 5:12 pm
|      15 COMMENTS
 |   Helicopter | West Seattle news

5:12 PM: This was broadcast on Seattle Police air as Guardian One following a car that had eluded King County Sheriff’s Office deputies twice today.

5:16 PM: According to an update on SPD radio, the “suspect vehicle” (described earlier as a GMC Denali) is near 35th/Barton. The incident happened somewhere outside West Seattle; when first mentioned on SPD air, the vehicle was passing through South Park.

5:30 PM: A ground search is under way too, we’re told, including a K-9 team. (That’s a reason for the loudspeaker messages people are mentioning.)

5:38 PM: The helicopter has moved on. We don’t know if that means progress in ground search, but we’re attempting to reach KCSO to check (and to ask what the people in the vehicle were wanted for in the first place).

15 Replies to "UPDATE: Why Guardian One was over Westwood area"

  • Josh October 15, 2025 (5:14 pm)
    Thank you WSB. You are always so “on it” with news like this. We are so lucky to have you! 

  • Flaunt-Leroy October 15, 2025 (5:21 pm)
    I’m guessing it was the Hyundai that just blew past me in the center lane driving norht up 35th from Barton.

  • M October 15, 2025 (5:21 pm)
    Multiple units around 35th and Barton.

  • Kimiko October 15, 2025 (5:26 pm)
    Thank you for letting us know!

  • Caitlin October 15, 2025 (5:30 pm)
    Well the whole “talking to the ground via megaphone” is creepy as hell. 

    • Jacqueline G October 15, 2025 (5:36 pm)
      Agreed. Definitely got my attention…Im inside! Thank you very much. 

  • Chris Stripinis October 15, 2025 (5:31 pm)
    The helicopter is broadcasting over a loudspeaker for residents to remain in their homes, maybe something about the suspect being around.  That’s something new.

    • WSB October 15, 2025 (5:32 pm)
      They’re searching with a dog so that’s why they need people to stay in. Can confuse the dog at the least.

      • Caitlin October 15, 2025 (5:36 pm)
        Ah, makes sense. Unfortunately everyone on my street (near 35th and Barton) is home from work and now walking their dogs. 

  • Guardian-ground October 15, 2025 (5:31 pm)
    Thank you WSB.  It’s def still still circling around 35/Barton

  • Azimuth October 15, 2025 (5:31 pm)
    Several King County and Sea-Tac police vehicles slowly driving around too. 

  • April October 15, 2025 (5:32 pm)
    Per a Burien cop patrolling the area they’re looking for a skinny Hispanic guy in grey clothes. 

  • Cath October 15, 2025 (5:35 pm)
    Wow! They are determined. Hope they find them!

  • Anne Fischer October 15, 2025 (5:36 pm)
    Heard them say “under arrest” but they are still circlingbetween 32nd to 35th Barton to Roxbury

  • Guardian-ground October 15, 2025 (5:36 pm)
    5:36pm. It has left 

