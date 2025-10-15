UPDATE: Why Guardian One was over Westwood area

5:12 PM: This was broadcast on Seattle Police air as Guardian One following a car that had eluded King County Sheriff’s Office deputies twice today.

5:16 PM: According to an update on SPD radio, the “suspect vehicle” (described earlier as a GMC Denali) is near 35th/Barton. The incident happened somewhere outside West Seattle; when first mentioned on SPD air, the vehicle was passing through South Park.

5:30 PM: A ground search is under way too, we’re told, including a K-9 team. (That’s a reason for the loudspeaker messages people are mentioning.)

5:38 PM: The helicopter has moved on. We don’t know if that means progress in ground search, but we’re attempting to reach KCSO to check (and to ask what the people in the vehicle were wanted for in the first place).