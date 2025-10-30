WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Vandalism, theft shuts down ‘Forest of Shadows’ light show

Thanks for the tips. The “Forest of Shadows“ light show at the Seattle Chinese Garden has been shut down for at least two nights because of vandalism and theft. We got a tip this morning from someone turned away last night, but the production company didn’t reply to our inquiry, there was nothing on the police map, and the online ticketing system appeared to be selling tickets for tonight (took us all the way to asking for payment info), so we hit a bit of a dead end. Then came this photo, sent a short time ago by a reader reporting they were turned away tonight. In addition, a South Seattle College spokesperson (the garden is at the campus’s north end) says show producers notified SSC security they’d been hit by vandalism and theft, no details. The show is geared for the Halloween season and was intended to run a few more days before the same area switches over to the “Astra Lumina“ holiday-season light show next week.