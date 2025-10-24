West Seattle, Washington

WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Vandal smashes car windshields

October 24, 2025 1:16 pm
 |   Crime | West Seattle news

The video and photos were sent by Bill, one of multiple victims of overnight vandalism that damaged multiple car windshields:

Smashed a bunch of windshields on Avalon last night in West Seattle. Here’s a couple photos, but there’s a lot more car smashed.

My car is barely drivable for a one-way trip to work early morning as a healthcare provider. Hopefully it’s replaced before I start my way home.

We’ll add the police-report number when we get it (please let us know if you were also a victim and already have one).

