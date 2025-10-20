WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Two shot-fired incidents; two thefts

Four West Seattle Crime Watch reports from recent days:

TWO SINGLE-SHOT GUNFIRE INCIDENTS: These summaries were released by SPD, both from Friday incidents we hadn’t previously heard about – first, in the afternoon:

At 1503 hours, a witness observed a subject standing near a vehicle with its hood up in the 2500 block SW Cambridge Street. The subject closed the vehicle hood, walked to the driver’s door area and produced a handgun. The subject proceeded to fire a single round into the air before entering the vehicle and driving away eastbound. The vehicle had one passenger, but no arguments or disturbances were heard prior to the shooting. Officers responded and located evidence. An area check was conducted for the vehicle with negative results.

Then in the late evening:

At 2316 hours, a caller reported that a light-colored sedan drove westbound on SW Barton St and come to a stop near 23rd Ave SW/SW Barton St. Moments later a male walked westbound on SW Barton St. As the male walked down the hill, an unidentified male from the vehicle fired a single shot. The male on foot reportedly fled eastbound. Officers arrived and didn’t locate any suspects or vehicles … Shell casing located.

Also, two reader reports about recent thefts:

PACKAGE THEFT: Sent by CJ:

I had a box stolen off my porch in the 6700 block of 42nd Ave SW at about 2:35 (Tuesday) afternoon. The pirates were driving what appears to be a red Hyundai Sonata.

STOLEN FROM A SKELETON: The photo and report are from Melissa in Gatewood: