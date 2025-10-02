WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Indecent exposure at local park, suspect seen before

M.reports “a man that has been frequenting splash parks, wading pools and just watching kids at parks for months if not longer. Today he was caught by a parent – self pleasuring at a High Point park and the police were called. He got away before they arrived but another parent, myself and the nearby school and community center all had information and photos of the man from previous encounters. He’s very aggressive and shouldn’t be approached. He was also seen flashing people in the community. … I’m writing to share his photo and car so that others are aware to call police If he’s spotted. Car – Honda – dark goldish color, dent in driver door. He’s removed his front plate recently.”

The photo is from a month ago; he had close-shaven dark hair. Today he was spotted at Walt Hundley Playfield and that’s when police were called; the SPD incident # is 25-288240.