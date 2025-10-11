WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Have you seen this stolen art.?

Back on Thursday night, we featured artist Tyson Foster in our coverage of this month’s West Seattle Art Walk, He was at Junction 47 for his exhibit’s opening reception. Usually the artwork stays up all month at host venues – but you won’t find some of Foster’s work at Junction 47 tonight, because it’s been stolen:

The reader who reports this says the security video images aren’t available yet but they showed “a tall white man with a blond ponytail and handlebar mustache, wearing a blue jacket, breaking into the apartment lobby of the west building with a black garbage bag, from 8-9 am.”

They sent images of some of the stolen work, and that’s what’s shown here, including this “casket-shaped painting.”

All work is signed and dated, we’re told. The thief may have been seen in The Triangle later in the morning near “the veterans’ office,” according to two witnesses who said “he did still have the paintings with him and he left with two older white women with their hoods up (…) he walked behind that building with the women and then they saw a car drive out of that back area seconds later.” If you have any info, the SPD incident # is 25-297867.