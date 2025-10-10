‘Welcome the Orcas’! The Whale Trail has three ways you can celebrate

(Photo of new calf J64 and mother J42 by M. Sears, permit # 27052)

West Seattle-based The Whale Trail is presenting three activities to celebrate the season of the endangered Southern Resident Killer Whales’ return to this area – here’s the lineup:

Welcome the Orcas 2025

The southern resident orcas return to central Puget Sound each year, following winter salmon runs. Welcome the Orcas is a series of community events to celebrate their return.This year’s activities include a kickoff at Elliott Bay Brewery, a Pod Passport game, a writing contest, and of course, watching southern residents from shore. Join us for one or all! Visit thewhaletrail.org to learn more.

Kickoff, Elliott Bay Brewery (West Seattle), Thursday, October 16th, 5:30 to 8:30. Celebrate the orcas with the Whale Trail Board and special guests. For every pint of Orca Pale Ale sold, Elliott Bay will donate $1 to The Whale Trail!

Pod Passport Activity. We’re partnering with businesses around the peninsula for this fun and free community game. How it works:

-Participating businesses will display a poster in their windows. Each poster includes the unique ID (letter and number) of a specific orca.

–The passport cards contain the matrilines, or family trees, of J, K and L pod. The goal is to find all members of a pod.

-Visit businesses to get the orcas checked off. Take a picture of your completed card and upload to our website for a chance to win an orca-themed prize!

-The passport activity will launch at West Seattle Harvest Fest on October 26 and go to December 15th.

–Calling all businesses! We’re looking for passport partners to put a poster in their window! We need 75 storefronts so there’s a poster for every orca. Sign up on our website or reach out to info@thewhaletrail.org.

Writing Contest. Tell us a story, write a poem, or create a short graphic novella about the southern resident orcas. Submit your work by 12/15. Three winners will be selected for each age category. We can’t wait to read and see your work!