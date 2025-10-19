WEEK AHEAD: Four West Seattle community trick-or-treating events before Halloween

With Halloween happening on a Friday this year, we’ll have two “Hallo-weekends.” The first one next weekend brings four major community trick-or-treating events in West Seattle – here’s the lineup:

(WSB file photo – Alki Bike and Board’s legendary ceiling spiders)

ADMIRAL TRICK-OR-TREATING, FRIDAY, OCTOBER 24: The Admiral Neighborhood Association is collaborating with local businesses to present this year’s business-district trick-or-treating next Friday, 3-6 pm. Here’s the official map, sent by the ANA’s Dan Jacobs:

Dan says, “More businesses than ever before (are) participating on a more than 1 mile route from Welcome Road Winery / Shug’s / Meeples on the south end to Avamere on the north end. We will have volunteer crossing guards at a number of crossing areas that are not served by lights.”

ALKI TRICK-OR-TREATING, SATURDAY, OCTOBER 25: Noon-2 pm next Saturday, the Alki Community Council joins local businesses and organizations to offer trick-or-treating (and some activities – the Log House Museum opens early, for example, for crafting Origami Jack-o-Lanterns. See the map on the event website!

CAMP LONG TRAIL-OR-TREAT, SATURDAY, OCTOBER 25: 3:30 pm to 7 pm, visit the park (5200 35th SW) cabins to trick-or-treat and enjoy activities.

JUNCTION TRICK-OR-TREATING DURING HARVEST FEST, SUNDAY, OCTOBER 26: Hallo-weekend #1 will conclude with trick-or-treating at businesses and booths, and much more – the costume parade, chili cookoff, Farmers’ Market, street performances – across two blocks of California in the heart of The Junction, 11 am-2 pm next Sunday. (Here’s the full schedule.)

For more Halloween and Dia de Muertos events, see this section of the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar – and keep checking back, because we’ll be adding more!