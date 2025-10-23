Visiting Angels home-assistance services: Welcoming a new West Seattle Blog sponsor

Today we welcome Visiting Angels as one of our newest sponsors. New sponsors get the opportunity to tell you about themselves – so here’s what Visiting Angels would like you to know!

Life is better when people stay in the comfort of their own home! Since 2008, Visiting Angels has employed Caregiver Angels who serve all of West Seattle. They are certified with the State of WA, go through an extensive interview and background check, have access to health benefits, company matching retirement, and receive ongoing training. Our caregivers are experienced with a wide variety of specialized care needs including, but not limited to, Dementia, Parkinsons, Hospital Discharge, Hospice, Stroke recovery, Companion care, and mobility conditions. Our caregivers are superstars with a real heart for caregiving and they provide peace of mind for the client and their loved ones!

Visiting Angels‘ Home Care Services can help with daily activities intended to improve our client’s life. Services include everything from medication reminders, housekeeping, laundry, personal care, errands, shopping, meal planning and preparation, and doctors’ visits. We offer flexible hourly care with a 3.5-hour shift minimum up to 24 hours. Our services are paid for by long-term-care insurance, qualified veterans’ HHHA benefits, and private pay.

We come to your home, the hospital, or the rehabilitation center, and complete a complementary assessment to determine the recommended level of service. This is a conversation, and we answer a lot of the client and family member questions during this part of the process.

After we have gotten to know the client by going through the assessment and completing our safety walkthrough, the Care Manager will recommend a Care Plan with the client’s input on the services and the schedule. We collaborate with hospitals, skilled nursing, home health, and hospice to ease the transition back home for their patients. The discharge orders are incorporated into the care plan we create and by having a caregiver in the home, patient recovery and comfort increases and hospital and rehabilitation re-admission rates go down significantly. Our team of Caregivers follow the professional orders provided and are present to care for the patient when the doctors and nurses are not! Our homecare services supplement, not replace, any skilled nursing services.

Visiting Angels‘ goal is to promote dignity and independence for our clients to enable them to live in their home with assistance for as long as possible. Call 425-828-4500 for your complimentary home assessment.

