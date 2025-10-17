One year ago today, WSB co-founder Patrick Sand died, suddenly and entirely unexpectedly.

As Patrick’s widow and WSB co-founder, I want to acknowledge the anniversary with two words:

THANK YOU.

There are so many people to thank, I have to repeat it:

THANK YOU.

Thank you to friends I never realized were friends. Thank you to community members who showed me that Torin and I weren’t the only people who loved Patrick. Thank you to everyone who helped sustain us in so many ways, especially in those agonizing early weeks. Thank you to everyone who reads WSB, everyone who texts and emails story tips, photos, video, calendar listings, lost-pet reports; everyone whose questions lead to stories; all the local businesses and organizations who have continued to sponsor us (or joined the team), so this work can continue. Thank you to everyone who’s worked for and with us this past year – Patrick is irreplaceable, but for WSB to keep going, much of what he did has to be done by someone, and some wonderful, talented people have stepped forward.

THANK YOU.

On to WSB’s 19th year, our second without Patrick. Gone but never forgotten.

-Tracy Record, WSB editor/publisher