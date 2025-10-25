West Seattle, Washington

READER REPORT: Found red Trek bicycle

October 25, 2025 6:48 pm
Missing a bicycle like this? The photo and report are from WSAtty:

Found abandoned/stolen bike in alley near 20th Ave SW and SW Cloverdale St. Hope it can find its way back to its owner.

If you think it’s yours, contact us and we’ll connect you.

