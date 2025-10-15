Playoff fever strikes Alki Community Council: Thursday’s meeting canceled

Just in from Alki Community Council president Charlotte Starck, word that tomorrow night’s scheduled monthly meeting is outta there:

We’ve heard the powerful voice of baseball fans. :) We are canceling tomorrow night’s 7 pm Alki Community Council meeting to allow everyone to enjoy the Mariners playoff game. We look forward to rescheduling with our presenters and seeing you in person at our next meeting Thursday, November 20th.

After their 13-4 loss to Toronto tonight at T-Mobile Park, the M’s are still up 2-1 in the best of seven American League Championship Series; first pitch Thursday is just after 5:30 pm.