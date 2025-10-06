Our list for your West Seattle Monday

(Full moon setting early this morning – photo by James Bratsanos)

Here's our list of what's happening and NOT happening:

SOUTHWEST ARTIST SHOWCASE: The artwork on display are viewable all around Southwest Library (9010 California SW) during regular hours, 10 am-6 pm today.

HOMEWORK HELP: Free drop-in homework help at High Point Library (3411 SW Raymond), 4 pm to 5:45 pm.

HIGH-SCHOOL SPORTS: Here’s who’s playing at home: At 4:30 pm, Chief Sealth IHS‘s slowpitch-softball team hosts Ballard (3000 California SW).

CRAFTING & CREATIVITY NIGHT HIATUS: Still on hold until The Missing Piece finishes moving to new Junction location (no date yet as of our most-recent check).

D&D: Long-running weekly D&D at 6:30 pm at Meeples Games (3727 California SW). All welcome, first-time players included!

LISTENING TO GRIEF SUPPORT GROUP: 6:30 pm, ongoing weekly group for people experiencing grief – participate once, occasionally, or every week. Fee; book a spot here. (4034 California SW)

MONDAY NIGHT TRIVIA X 4: Four places to play tonight! Easy Street‘s every-other-week Music Quiz, 6:30 and 7:30 pm (4559 California SW) … 7 pm at The Good Society (California/Lander) … 7 and 8 pm Sporcle Pub Quiz at Three 9 Lounge (4505 39th SW), 21+ … 7:30 pm with QuizFix at The Skylark (3803 Delridge Way SW)

ALKI MEDITATION: Doors open at 6:45 for 7 pm meditation at Alki UCC (6115 SW Hinds).

POOL TOURNAMENT: Play in The Corner Pocket‘s weekly pool tournament starting at 7 pm. $10 buy-in. (4302 SW Alaska)

FAUNTLEROY MEDITATION: South-end Monday night meditating – free weekly Zen sitting/meditation in the chapel at Fauntleroy UCC (9140 California SW), 7 pm-8:30 pm.

JAZZ AT THE ALLEY: Live music with The Westside Jazz Trio, 8 pm at The Alley (behind 4509 California SW), 21+, no cover.

MONDAY KARAOKE 9 pm Mondays, sing karaoke at Talarico’s Pizzeria (4718 California SW).

Thanks to EVERYONE who sends info for our calendar;