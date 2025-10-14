Here’s our list for your West Seattle Tuesday!

(West Seattleite Dave Townsend photographed Mount Rainier under the full moon on a recent flight)

20 notes comprise our Tuesday list, mostly from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar:

FREE PLAYSPACE: West Seattle Church of the Nazarene is opening its free community playspace, 9 am-noon Tuesdays and Thursdays. (42nd/Juneau)

QI GONG AT VIVA ARTS: 10 am with Natalia – last-minute reminder, so mark your calendar for next week!. (4421 Fauntleroy Way SW)

POSTCARDS4DEMOCRACY: New postcard-writers as well as returnees are welcome at this weekly advocacy gathering, 10:30 am-noon at C & P Coffee (5612 California SW; WSB sponsor). Sign up here before you go, if this is your first time.

SOUTHWEST ARTIST SHOWCASE: Art is on display all around Southwest Library (9010 California SW), and you can visit any time this month during regular hours, which are 12 pm-8 pm today.

ROTARY CLUB OF WEST SEATTLE: Noon lunch meeting at West Seattle Golf Course. Guest speaker: Rick Newell from Route 21. (4470 35th SW).

WASHINGTON STATE FERRIES ONLINE COMMUNITY MEETINGS: The fall systemwide community meeting will be held twice today/tonight, 1 pm and 6 pm. You can register for either by going here.

CHESS CLUB: All levels welcome! 1:30-3 pm, at the Center for Active Living (4217 SW Oregon). Questions? Email conwell@conwelld.net.

CITY COUNCIL MEETING: Though it’s budget season, the council has a rare regular session at 2 pm – here’s the agenda (which explains how to comment); watch live via Seattle Channel.

HIGH-SCHOOL SPORTS: Today’s games/matches are on the road.

RALLYGOERS’ SAFETY TRAINING, 2 SESSIONS: 3:30 pm and 5:30 pm sessions with West Seattle Indivisible at Southwest Library (9010 35th SW). Registration information is in our calendar listing,

HOMEWORK HELP: Students can get free drop-in homework help at High Point Library (3411 SW Raymond), 4 pm to 5:45 pm.

DROP-IN WINE TASTING: 5-8 pm Tuesdays at Walter’s Wine Shop (4811 California SW) – $15 fee, $5 off with bottle purchases.

DEMONSTRATION FOR BLACK LIVES: Long-running weekly sign-waving demonstration on the corners at 16th/Holden. 5-6 pm. Signs available if you don’t bring your own.

FAUNTLEROY COMMUNITY ASSOCIATION: Monthly board meeting, community members welcome, in person at Fauntleroy Schoolhouse (9131 California SW) or online (attendance info here). More info in the agenda document.

TRACK RUN WITH WEST SEATTLE RUNNER: Meet up by 6:15 pm at West Seattle Runner (2743 California SW; WSB sponsor) for WSR’s free weekly track run.

strong>CREATE POTTERY: Weekly 6:30-9 pm “girls’ night” at pottery studio The Clay Cauldron (5214 Delridge Way SW), register in advance to work on your project(s).

SCOTTISH COUNTRY DANCING: New classes continue, 7 pm at Fauntleroy Church (9140 California SW). Our calendar listing has details including how to check if they have space. Newcomers are always welcome, and the first class is free.

WOMEN’S MEDITATION CIRCLE: Weekly small-group event at Mama Be Well Healing Studio (4034 California SW), 7 pm. Our calendar listing has info on registering before you participate.

BINGO: Play free Tuesday night Belle of the Balls Bingo at The Skylark, 7 pm. (3803 Delridge Way SW)

TRIVIA X 4: Four locations for trivia tonight – The Beer Junction (4711 California SW), Sporcle Pub Quiz with David at 7 and 8 pm … 7 pm at Ounces (3803 Delridge Way SW), free and hosted by Beat the Geek Trivia; 7 pm at Zeeks Pizza West Seattle (6459 California SW), hosted by Geeks Who Drink; 7 pm at Admiral Pub, free, prizes. (2306 California SW).

If you are organizing an event, class, performance, gathering, etc., tell your West Seattle neighbors via our event calendar, from which we draw our daily lists too – just email info to westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!