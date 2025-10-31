West Seattle, Washington

HAPPENING NOW: White Center trick-or-treat block party defies the rain

October 31, 2025 5:40 pm
(WSB/WCN photos)

South of SW Roxbury, 16th SW is closed in the heart of White Center for the season’s last round of business-district trick-or-treating.

Canopies prevail; treats will be available until about 7 pm, and local bars and restaurants have indoor activities planned too. The White Center Business Alliance organized this and is behind other memorable events too, like the third-Thursday Rat City Art and Food Walk. One lead WC instigator is Puffy Pandy owner Donna, who we photographed with son Ivan:

Even hardy pets were out:

