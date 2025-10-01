HALLOWEEN: Seattle Chinese Garden to host monthlong ‘Forest of Shadows’ light/sound show starting tomorrow

Remember Astra Lumina, the light-and-sound show that took over the Seattle Chinese Garden on Puget Ridge for the holiday season (and beyond) again last year? The producers have added a Halloween-season show this year, Forest of Shadows, and it starts tomorrow, running until early November. The photo above was sent by Margaret, showing a daytime view of one of the many features added in the garden to help set up the show, which is described as taking visitors “down a dark path of mystery and fright … an immersive, strange world where illusions twist reality, echoes surround you, and hidden figures linger beyond sight.” After an invitation-only preview tonight, “Forest of Shadows” runs most Thursdays, Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays (with a few exceptions/additions) through November 2nd – see the schedule and pricing here.

P.S. Astra Lumina will be back too, scheduled to start just a few days after Forest of Shadows closes.