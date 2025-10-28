HALLOWEEN DECORATIONS: ‘The Last Resort Hotel’

Lacey sent the photos and info for tonight’s spotlight Halloween display!

I wanted to let you all know about my display The Last Resort Hotel. I am planning on having my yard open to walk through on Thursday Oct. 30 from 4-8 pm and on Friday Oct. 31 from 4-9 pm. White Center Trick or Treat goes from 4-7 pm, so that is a great time to come and visit! We are located on 18th Ave SW between Roxbury and SW 98th St. I will have a bin for people to drop off nonperishable items for White Center Food Bank as well as a link for people who would like to donate online. I would really love to make this an annual tradition. It is a lot of work to set this up and I want to share it with people and find a way to give back.

Every year I decorate the inside of my yard for my sons birthday, and this year we have taken on a new theme The Last Resort Hotel. Inside the yard you will find The Last Gasp Gift Shop with zombie snacks and tombstones for sale. The Witch Way Cafe hosts a bubbling cauldron and a creepy doll party. You can visit Zombie Place on the way to the Morgue, but watch out for dangling body parts!

It is definitely more fun to visit at night with all of the lighting on, but during the day there is still lots to enjoy and may feel less scary for the little ones.