Five days left to vote. 84 percent in Seattle haven’t done it yet.

(WSB file photo, Morgan Junction drop box)

We’ll be reminding you daily from here on out – Tuesday (November 4) is Election Day, and King County Elections drop boxes close at exactly 8 pm that night. Checking the ballot-return statistics, just under 16 percent of Seattle voters’ ballots have come in so far, whether by drop box or USPS mail (and as noted here yesterday, if you plan to do the latter, don’t wait any longer). Some big local decisions are on the ballot, including mayor, two citywide councilmembers, city attorney, school-board members (not our district but all seats are up for citywide votes in the general election), county executive, three tax measures, and more.