ELECTION 2025: Planning to mail your ballot? Hurry!

Now that we’re less than a week away from Election Day – when voting ends and vote-counting begins – here’s an important reminder if you’re planning to use USPS mail for your ballot: According to King County Elections‘ announcement earlier this month, USPS advised mailing ballots at least a week in advance to be extra-sure they’re postmarked by Election Day. Otherwise, you have six KC Elections drop boxes in the area, all open until exactly 8 pm Tuesday, November 4: The Junction, High Point Library, South Seattle College, Morgan Junction, White Center (now on SW 102nd outside Steve Cox Memorial Park), and South Park. (See the map/list for exact locations.) Here’s our story listing the decisions you’ll be making when voting; among them, the Seattle Mayor’s race – here’s our coverage (with video) of the one forum held in West Seattle during the general-election campaign.