ELECTION 2025: Your ballot’s on the way. Here are the decisions you’ll be asked to make

(WSB file photo, Morgan Junction drop box)

King County Elections drop boxes will open tomorrow, with more than 1.4 million general-election ballots now on the way. You should get yours by Monday (October 20) – if you don’t, call KCE at 206-296-VOTE. Here are the races you’ll see on your ballot if you’re registered to vote in West Seattle (asterisks denote incumbents, and names are published in the order they’ll be on the ballot):

KING COUNTY EXECUTIVE

Girmay Zahilay

Claudia Balducci

SEATTLE MAYOR

Katie Wilson

Bruce Harrell*

SEATTLE CITY COUNCIL, CITYWIDE POSITION 8

Alexis Mercedes Rinck*

Rachael Savage

SEATTLE CITY COUNCIL, CITYWIDE POSITION 9

Dionne Foster

Sara Nelson*

SEATTLE CITY ATTORNEY

Erika Evans

Ann Davison*

SEATTLE SCHOOL BOARD, DISTRICT 2

Kathleen Smith

Sarah Clark*

SEATTLE SCHOOL BOARD, DISTRICT 4

Joe Mizrahi

Laura Marie Rivera

SEATTLE SCHOOL BOARD, DISTRICT 5

Vivian Song

Janis White

SEATTLE SCHOOL BOARD, DISTRICT 7

Carol Rava

Jen LaVallee

SEATTLE PORT COMMISSION, POSITION 1

Ryan Calkins*

SEATTLE PORT COMMISSION, POSITION 3

Hamdi Mohamed*

SEATTLE PORT COMMISSION, POSITION 4

Toshiko Grace Hasegawa*

34TH DISTRICT STATE SENATOR

Emily Alvarado* (D)

34TH DISTRICT STATE HOUSE POSITION 1

Brianna Thomas* (D)

STATE RESOLUTION 8201 (constitutional amendment regarding long-term-care investing)

KING COUNTY PROP 1 (Medic One replacement levy)

SEATTLE PROP 1 (education levy renewal/expansion)

SEATTLE PROP 2 (B&O tax changes)

If you use a KCE dropbox, your deadline is 8 pm November 4. If you’re using USPS, this year the recommendation is to mail it at least a week before Election Day, so that would be October 28.