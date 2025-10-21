DEVELOPMENT: Demolition time for 5617 California SW

Six months after our most recent update on a townhouse/live-work project planned for 5617 California SW [map], the site’s just been cleared. Going by today, we stopped after noting the 113-year-old house that’s held small businesses on the site had been demolished. City records say nine units – with the three live-works facing California – and four offstreet-parking spaces are planned – here’s a rendering:

If you’re interested in full design details, see the design packet here. Side note from city files: Under the Mandatory Housing Affordability policy, the developer will have to pay a quarter-million dollar fee since none of the units will be officially “affordable.”