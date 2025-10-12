COUNTDOWN: One week until Fauntleroy Fall Festival 2025!

(WSB file photo)

One more big-event countdown to mention today – only one week away, this year’s Fauntleroy Fall Festival! On Sunday, October 19, 2-5 pm, the grounds of Fauntleroy Schoolhouse, Church, and YMCA (WSB sponsor), indoors and outdoors, everywhere will be full of festival fun, including traditional activities like pumpkin painting, birdhouse building, and salmon hat making, plus inflatables, live music, the cake contest (whether you want to enter a cake or “trot” to win one), all brought to you by volunteers and donations (free except for optional food and drink). Later this week we’ll have details on the exact schedule and locations of activities and performances!